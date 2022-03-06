Akufo-Addo must reward Dome-Kwabenya MCE - Newly elected executives

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Some elected polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party in Tema East,

Greater Accra Region, are praising what they say is the vigilance of the Chairperson of the Vetting Committee for the election whom they say ensured that NDC sellouts were prevented from contesting the election.



According to the elected executives, Hon. Elizabeth Kakie Mann even deserves a crown of thanks from President Akufo-Addo and the ruling party for the yeoman’s job done.



“Initially when we saw the scramble for nomination forms, there was disquiet among some of the contestants because we knew that some of those now scrambling for the forms were saboteurs of the NPP.



However, Hon. Kakie-Mann who was the Chairperson of the Vetting Committee seized all the saboteurs out and paved way for a clean contest among genuine NPP members,” said Mr. D.K. Annang, is one of the successful contestants.



His words were re-echoed by Mr. N. Aboagye, who urged president Akufo-Addo to parcel a special acknowledgement for the Dome-Kwabenya MCE.



“What Hon. Kakie-Mann did has gladdened the hearts of all of us who were worried that the saboteurs who had worked against our 2020 parliamentary campaign would gain another foothold in the NPP again. This is why we want Hon. Kakie-Mann to be given special thanks to the party.”



It is not clear who the saboteurs are, however, according to reliable information

gathered there are disgruntled NPP members who had acted on their disgruntlement in 2020 by joining the campaign of the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the NDC, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, against that of the NPP Candidate, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus Glover.



A few years ago, when the party opened nominations for the election of Polling Station Executives, members of both factions had picked forms and contested.



However, those who had mostly won were from the camp of Titus Glover.



The elections produced allegations of rigging and the malcontents of the Ben Ashitey camp eventually took the case to court but lost.



After that, Titus Glover would also win in the Parliamentary primary for Tema East and when they suffered this double whammy, the Ben Ashitey camp became disgruntled.



Many of them joined the campaign of the NDC candidate, Isaac Ashai Odamtten and as a result, he won by a landslide margin with an unprecedented margin of more than 9,000 votes in the parliamentary election.



However, those who sabotaged the party that way scrambled for nomination forms to contest for Polling Station Executive positions in the NPP in this year’s election.



They are said to have compiled their nomination forms and handed it to one Kobby Amoah to submit for the contest.



However, the vetting committee, Chaired by Hon. Elizabeth Kakie-Mann had winnowed all of those names out.



“This vigilance was very crucial because now that the saboteurs are out, the NPP can focus and win back our seat in Tema East,” said Mr. Aboagye.



“Our hardworking constituency chairman, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe Teye and his

executives including Mr. Solomon Sackitey, the constituency secretary, Mr. Evans Baidoo, 1st Vice-chairman, Mr. Stephen Aboagye, 2 nd Vice Chairman and Mr. Seth Agyapong, alias Shadow, is working hard to unite the party for a mega victory in 2024 and we will do everything possible to retain the current constituency executives for their brilliant performance in political office. I would also like to commend the Tema Metropolitan Chief executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey for his good works,” Mr. N. Aboagye added.