Akufo-Addo must resign over economic mess – Osei Akoto

Politics of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

National Organiser Hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has said the severe hardship in Ghana has made president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a “big disappointment.”



The former Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Oforikrom made this remark on Dwaboase on TV XYZ/Power FM when recounting some of the numerous of promises Akufo-Addo made before assuming power in 2017.



Osei Akoto compared the resources that were available to the erstwhile Mahama administration and the current Akufo-Addo government and stated that the past NDC government performed better than Akufo-Addo’s regime.



“Akufo-Addo must resign like Boris Johnson,” he stated as he bemoaned the “severe hardship in the country despite borrowing heavily.”