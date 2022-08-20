Akufo-Addo must reappoint Titus-Glover - Group

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A group of concerned youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have urged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the talents and experience of former MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, is not wasted with dormancy.



Mr. Glover lost the 2020 parliamentary election and has since not been given any appointment even though he is regarded as one of the most experienced political hands that the NPP has. Addressing the issue, the Concerned Youth of NPP in Upper East have penned an open letter to President Akufo-Addo to get the former MP engaged so that he does not get rusty.



“The 2024 political campaigns are approaching very fast and we will need every single talent in the party to contribute towards our agenda to break the 8. Hon. Titus Glover is such an important talent that we will be shooting ourselves in the foot if we do not leverage whatever he has to offer,” the group said in the open letter.



They therefore called on President Akufo-Addo to, “as a matter of strategy, put Hon. Titus Glover to work so that he will be in position to contribute meaningfully to our 2024 campaign when the time is due.”



The statement was signed by its Convener, Mr. Mohammed Alhassan, Secretary, Jonathan Awuni-Tia and its Coordinator, Akudugu Bio Jeremiah.According to them, “prolonged dormancy can also lead to Mr. Glover losing his sharpness as a politician and even become disillusioned with the government of His Excellency the president.”Since losing the Tema East seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Mr. Titus Glover has shockingly not been engaged with any appointment even though he was one of the leading party members that many thought would score a ministerial appointment.



Last month, he had contested for the National Organizer position of the ruling party but had lost by a close shave to Mr. Henry Nana Boakye, alias Nana B, who is now the National Organizer.According to the Concerned Youth of the NPP, Titus Glover’s incursion into the National Organizer race and the results that came out shows that he has quite a sway in the party.



“In the National Organizer race, Nana B won with 2,870 votes while Titus Glover came in second with 2,274 votes. The one who came third, Eric Amoako Twum, had 185 votes.



“-Titus Glover’s votes show that he is not somebody to be taken for granted because he has sway and influence in the party,” the open letter to president Akufo-Addo said.It urged the president to therefore give the former MP an appointment to keep him active in the build up to the 2024 elections.