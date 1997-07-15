Nkwanta Hospital To Be Expanded

General News of Tuesday, 15 July 1997

Nkwanta (V/R), July 14, - The Nkwanta hospital is to be expanded into a 120-bed hospital soon, Dr Koku Awoonor-Williams, the Nkwanta district medical officer, has disclosed. He said the first phase of the project which is part of the move to make it a district hospital will comprise the construction of a theatre block with a recovery room, male and female wards, children's ward, a maternity block, and a mortuary. The second phase will involve the construction of surgical wards, both male and female, five unit semi- detached nurses quarters and three doctors bungalows. Dr Awoonor-Williams said the project is to be undertaken with part of the concessionary loan of 6.55 million dollars from the OPEC fund for international development for the construction of four community hospitals in the country. The other three hospitals are Bimbila in the northern region, New Edubiase in the Ashanti region and Juabeso in the western region.



