Akufo-Addo must listen to Ghanaians and ditch e-levy – Ablakwa

Politics of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt should focus on cutting down expenditure – MP



‘Desist from the obstinate charter of ultra-luxury US14,000 an hour jets’ in 2022 – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo



Slash the GHS3.1billion allocation to OGM – Ablakwa urges govt



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to ditch the e-levy his government is seeking to implement.



He said the Akufo-Addo should be a listening president and hear the voice of the majority of Ghanaians who are against the levy.



“President Akufo-Addo must listen to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians including experts, civil society organizations, religious bodies and political parties who are all legitimately demanding that he jettisons the obnoxious and highly inflammable E-Levy,” he said.



The MP (Member of Parliament) said this in a statement he shared on his Facebook page, on his expectation for 2022 on January 4; adding that the president should rather focus on cutting the governments expenditure.



“Government should in place of the insensitive E-Levy pursue vigorous expenditure cuts. For instance: slash the GHS3.1billion allocation to the Office of Government Machinery (OGM), drastically reduce the near GHS1billion set aside as Contingency Vote (a scary 431.5% increase in just one year).



“Suspend projects such as the new Accra International Conference Centre estimated at €116million, put on ice the proposed 5 STEM universities, drop the Abuakwa Standard Stadium, Regional Art Theatres, New Embassies, Boankra Green Technology City and Tourism Village, and so on and so forth,” he said.



Okudzeto Ablakwa further stated that the president should also cut his expensive travels on private jets since it will save the country a lot of money.



“President Akufo-Addo must desist from the obstinate charter of ultra-luxury US14,000 an hour executive jets and make good use of our Presidential Jet which remains in pristine condition. He should return the LX-DIO to its operators - Global Jet Luxembourg,” he said