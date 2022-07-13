Akufo-Addo must influence MPS to give 20% cargo discharge to GPHA

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Leader of the over 4,000 ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has called on President Akufo-Addo to flex the influence of his high office to compel Meridian Ports Services (MPS) to give out 20% of cargo discharge duties to the GPHA.



Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, made the call in a statement he issued in Accra in the wake of a demonstration by aggrieved staff of the GPHA over the issue on Tuesday.



“It is obvious that what the MPS is relying on to justify its refusal to proffer the 20% cargo discharge work to the GPHA is the deal that it was given by the erstwhile Mahama administration. It knows that if it is pushed and it goes to court, it will have the upper hand.



“However, everybody knows that the deal was not a good one and therefore ought to change somewhat. From where I sit, what can bring peace is if the MPS makes a concession and since it is not doing that, President Akufo-Addo must use the influence of the presidency to get the MPS to do the needful for the sake of peace,” Moshake wrote.



In addition to being the leader of the GPHA ex-workers whose severance benefits remain unpaid after they were retrenched in 2002, Moshake is also an executive member of the opposition NDC in Tema East.



He lamented that the deal that the Mahama government had signed with the MPS was “a shortchange” of Ghana and the GPHA.



“granting tax waivers of more than US$830million in a contract worth US$1.5billion looks more like a sweetheart deal to me than anything else,” Moshake wrote.



He continues that in a bid to mollify the shortchange, when President Akufo-Addo came into office, GPHA workers began agitating and this led to a meeting in Dubai and the Jubilee House where the MPS agreed on an MoU with the GPHA to offload 20% of cargo handling deals to the GPHA.



“However, years after this MoU, the MPS has refused to abide by its own MoU and this is worrying. Moshake wrote.



He added that, “even though MPS has the bad deal favouring them, the GPHA cannot sit down and allow things to continue the way they are because life has become hard and the GPHA needs the cargo handling contract to generate money so it can pay its staff well.



“even those of us ex-workers whose severance benefits have not been paid, we understand that one of the reasons is because the GPHA is unable to raise enough money hence the delays,” Moshake wrote.



The NDC executive member said he was not targeting the Management of the GPHA with his call because the issue is beyond Management which has already done its best to reverse the disadvantage.



“I call on President Akufo-Addo to put the necessary pressure on the MPS to honour the 20% cargo handling contract it promised to offload to the GPHA because Management has done its bit by getting the MPS to sign an MoU to that effect. What is left is getting the MPS to honour its own MoU, so that GPHA workers’ salaries can improve” Moshake wrote.



The Director-General of GPHA, Mr. Michael Luguje and the Director of Port, Mrs. Sandra Opoku, appealed to the workers to call off the strike and go back to work but the workers were adamant.