Akufo-Addo must clear the air on alleged plot to remove Dampare – NDC communicator

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Communication Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Anim Piesie, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must come out to clarify issues regarding allegations of a plot to sack the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare.



Speaking on Accra-based UTV, the NDC communicator indicated that a statement from the president will bring calm to the situation and not comments from the interior minister.



This follows comments of the interior minister on the issue following reports of the leaked tape containing information about an alleged plot by some NPP members to remove the IGP.



The Interior Minister on July 11, 2023, told the public to disregard that alleged plot as the government has no plans to remove the IGP from office.



Reacting to this however, the NDC Communicator said that the minister; Ambrose Dery is not the appointer of the IGP.



“The Minister of Interior has come to speak on the issue. He is the man in charge of the police service and other security services with the exception of the Ghana Military. He said that they will not remove the IGP from the office today or tomorrow. I wish he was the appointer such that we will be calm after hearing from him.



“But the IGP was not appointed by the interior minister, it is the president who does the appointment. So, if it were the president who came out to tell us to disregard the tape, we wouldn’t have worried. The interior minister is not the appointer of the IGP,” he said.



To further explain his point, Bernard Piesie added that the Minister for Interior is not in the position to even stop the president if he really wanted to remove the Inspector General of Police from Office.



He appealed that the president must come out to clear the air on the matter of the leaked tape.



“Moreso, if the president wants to remove the IGP what authority does the interior minister have to stop him? We want to hear from the president. He should have come out to tell me that what was contained in the tape would not happen,” he continued.



Again, the NDC communicator stressed that the audio and its content must be investigated to the latter.



“I will add that it is important that we investigate the said tape. It is very important that we investigate it to the latter. I have said it and I will repeat it again, the IGP should not take this lightly. The audio is in his custody, he should employ all the forensic investigating tools to get to the bottom of the case,” he added.



