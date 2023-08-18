Akufo-Addo must be first to call for negotiation in Niger crisis – Jantuah

Politics of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the CPP, Mr. Kwame Jantuah has advised President Akufo-Addo to kick against the deployment of ECOWAS standby force to Niger.



The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff have vowed to use all means available to the bloc to restore constitutional order in Niger.



The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff are in Ghana for a 2-days extraordinary meeting on the deployment of ECOWAS stand-by force in the Republic of Niger.



Addressing the high-ranking officers, the commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security of ECOWAS, Ambassador Abdul Musah, explained that although the bloc is still giving diplomatic engagement with the military rulers in Niger a chance, any further defiance from the junta, will trigger a response in protecting the rules of the regional bloc with its contingency.



Commenting on the Weekly Review segment of the Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey, the Political Affairs Chairman for CPP, cautioned against the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force in Niger.



“May I ask a question, what is the interest of Ghana, is the interest of Ghana in Niger Ghanaians? Is that what it is because right now the price of onions has gone up. Some of the trucks are stacked at the border. Are you saying, sometimes you don’t seem to understand it, onions, tomatoes can we not grow them here?



“Listen to President Obasanjo when he talks about this particular issue, it is because of the intransigence of our leaders, who are not able to do what they are supposed to do that is creating this. Look in Ghana here, our government should thank the people, the people don’t want these kinds of things, the people don’t want a coup. But the people are suffering and people believe in the thumb,” Mr. Jantuah stated.



The Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of CPP further stated that when ECOWAS invades Niger other supporting countries will equally suffer.



“The missiles won’t start flying in Niger, all the countries that have come together to attack them and the others who are defending them will throw missiles into your country. Remember Bawku and we have insurgence on that border. When the people start coming and taking our gold deposits we are in big trouble.



“They should think about this clearly, and let me end by saying President Akufo-Addo should be one President in the midst of all to say no, Ghana has experienced coups and coups haven’t helped us, yes, but this isn’t the way to go. Let’s negotiate.”