Akufo-Addo must apologize to Volta over 2020 voter register incidents – Volta NDC

Politics of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region has called on President Akufo-Addo to apologise to the people of the Volta region for the “humiliations they were subjected to during the 2020 voter registration exercise.”



In a statement signed by the party’s Regional Secretary, James Gunu indicated that the theme for the 66th Independence Day celebration which is “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose,” can only resonate well with all Ghanaians if President Akufo-Addo uses the celebration in the Volta region to apologize to the people of the region.



According to him, the NPP government’s poor performance at the helm of affairs has rendered the Independence Day celebration completely meaningless.





“It is obvious that the unprecedented bad governance, unimaginable levels of corruption and the incredibly high cost of living is eroding the joy and enthusiasm that ordinarily goes with our Independence Day celebrations,” the statement read.



“There is no spirit of patriotism and nationalism in the management of the country’s economy,” the NDC stressed.



The party is further urging President Akufo-Addo and his government to fulfil the numerous promises it made to the people of the region.



The statement cited promises of 1D1F, One-warehouse per constituency, 1-million per constituency among a host of road projects as promises the Nana Addo-Bawumia-led government is yet to fulfil for the people of the Volta region.