Akufo-Addo must apologize to Ghanaians for peddling lies to win power - Lecturer

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Ghanaian lecturer has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop taking Ghanaians for granted and apologize for the current economic mess his administration has caused.



Professor Agyenim Boateng, who lectures at the Kings University College not only wants the president to apologize but also to admit that he lied his way through power, promising heaven but has failed to deliver.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the NPP in opposition made it look as if going to the IMF was a bad thing to do.



However, the recent decision by the president to seek a bailout has exposed lies, propaganda, and a lack of credibility on the part of the president and his men.



The lecturer posited that "Ghanaians are not fools or stupid to be taken for granted. Sometimes these leaders think we lack sense. Are there no advisors to advise the President? They peddled lies, and now Ghanaians have realized they lied. Whatever they will do, they should know that their days are numbered, and in 2024, Ghanaians will choose a new leader.”



I will admonish leaders in the party to advise the president to apologize. He has contracted huge loans. He should not only apologize but admit he has failed. The loans from the era of Nkrumah till John Mahama combined are less than what this government had contracted, but we do not know what they have done with them,” he concluded.