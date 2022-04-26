Akufo-Addo mourns death of former Kenyan leader Kibaki

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Kenya over the death of the country’s first opposition President, Mwai Kibaki.



Kibaki, who served as president from December 30, 2002 to April 9, 2013, died on Friday in the capital, Nairobi.



He was 90 years.



"I extend, on behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, my heartfelt sympathies and condolence to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the people and Government of Kenya, over the death of the historic, third President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Nwai Kibaki.



"We take the occasion to renew the ties of friendship and bonds of cooperation that exist between the Ghanaian and Kenyan peoples. May his soul rest in perfect peace," President Akufo-Addo tweeted Monday.



Mr Kibaki's election in 2002 ended 40 years of one-party rule since Kenya's ndependence.



The renown economist was credited for transforming Kenya's economic fortunes that made the country an East African powerhouse.



He is survived by his children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Tony Githinji.



Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who announced the death of Mr Kibaki last Friday, declared a period of mourning for the late leader.



The former head of state will be given a state funeral with the highest honors next Friday.