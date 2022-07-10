Akufo-Addo meets with newly elected branch executives of Belgium NPP

Diasporia News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: Joel Savage

In Brussels, the newly elected NPP Belgium branch executives had the honour of meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his recent visit to Belgium.



The branch executives also had the opportunity to meet the president’s delegates, including the Deputy Chief of Staff and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.



The elected NPP Belgium branch executives are; Nana Badu Baffoe, who serves as the organizer, Agyin King Solomon, as chairman, Nana Akosua, as a first vice, Emmanuel Bisiw, as the second vice, and ranking Member, as secretary. The remaining members are Kassim Mohammed Nassara, Samuel Boateng, the youth organizer, Nana Akua Konadu, the treasurer, and Vivian Amoateng.



The President urged the executives to put in a lot of effort to overcome the 8th cycle so that NPP could keep doing great things for the Ghanaian people.



The President told the branch executives that handing over power to the NPP President will make him pleased after 2024.



He agreed that conditions are difficult and that his country is experiencing economic difficulties, but he also said that steps have been taken to lessen Ghanaians' suffering.



The Chairman who escorted the executives to the meeting thanked the President for making time to meet with them and assured him the assurance that the branch will work diligently and in unison to achieve victory in 2024 as the President desired.



The branch's secretary used the occasion to declare that the branch has decided to commemorate its ten(10) year anniversary on May 20, 2023.



The President pledged his complete backing and involvement in the anniversary celebration. He also vowed to participate, God willing.



The secretary also went into detail about a few difficulties that the external branches are facing. When visiting different nations, some ministers and government appointees would not even acknowledge or inform the branch leaders, according to this.



The President acknowledged the issue and offered to discuss a solution with his ministers.



In order to facilitate coordination between the party's diaspora office and the government apparatus, the minister of foreign affairs also pledged to bring this specific subject before the cabinet.



The President was questioned about Adwoa Safo's problems during the conversation. In his response, the President described how the Parliament's privileges committee is addressing the problem.



The Foreign Affairs Minister responded to a question about the Ghana card by assuring the executives that the National Identification Authority (NIA) will visit the various missions to collect information from Ghanaians and issue cards to every Ghanaian abroad.



However, he cautioned the community leaders to encourage Ghanaians to participate once the process gets underway.