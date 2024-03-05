Akufo-Addo may face a veto if he fails to assent to anti-LGBT+ Bill - Godfred Dame tells US Ambassador

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, engaged in a closed-door meeting with Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, on March 4, 2024, to discuss the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The meeting, according to thelawplatform.online report was held in the office of the ministry and was attended by key figures in the justice system, including the Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Solicitor General Helen Ziwu, the Head of the Prosecutions Department, the head of Legislative Drafting.



According to the report, Ambassador Palmer sought clarity on the government's stance regarding the bill, whose final draft is pending submission to the presidency for assent.



The report explained that during the conversation, the Ambassador said she was facing considerable pressure to intervene and prevent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from assenting to the bill.



In response, the Attorney-General is reported to have explained the intricacies of Ghana's legislative process, emphasizing the separation of powers among government organs.



He highlighted that the executive, including his office, is restricted from interfering in the legislative process of a bill becoming law.



The Attorney-General warned that if the president chose not to sign the bill, it would be returned to Parliament, and the president's decision would face a potential veto.



He added that, despite any reservations the president may have, the law could still pass, ultimately leading to the bill becoming law without the president's assent.



