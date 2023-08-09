Akufo-Addo likely to sneak new taxes to parliament for approval – Wilson Jnr

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Chief Crusader of Crusaders Against Corruption, Mr Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, has advised Ghanaians not be so excited that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta did not announce new tax measures through the mid-year budget review.



He projected that the government is likely to secretly send new tax policies to Parliament to aid the government’s revenue mobilisation drive as the country’s economy struggles.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the mid-year Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government did not mention new taxes and saids the government will not need a supplementary budget.



But speaking on Dwaboase on Power FM, Chief Crusader Wilson Jnr criticised Ofori-Atta for not talking about measures taken to fight corruption, adding that graft has cost the country so much under Akufo-Addo’s administration.



