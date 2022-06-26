Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet

General News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to leave Ghana today, Sunday, 26 June for Lisbon, Portugal for the 2022 UN Ocean Conference.



The president will this time be traveling on the Presidential jet.



This was disclosed by the Presidency in a statement signed by Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin.



The president's trip on the presidential jet was disclosed after North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that Nana Akufo-Addo continues to sink taxpayers’ monies on luxurious private jets on his foreign travels, the latest being his recent trips to Belgium and Rwanda which cost some GHS4 million.



A statement from the Presidency denied the claim while announcing that the President will travel today onboard the Presidential jet.



Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, 29 June 2022.



