Akufo-Addo knows I am NDC but he has given me an astro turf - Omanhene of Agogo

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agogo gets new astro turf



Nana Kwame Akuoku Sarpong thanks president



Akufo-Addo delivers on promise to Agogo



The Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Akuoku Sarpong, has expressed gratitude and appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the construction of an ultra-modern sports complex (astro turf) in Agogo Zongo.



Nana Akuoku Sarpong stated that in spite of his long-standing affiliation to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Akufo-Addo “still went ahead” to provide a befitting astro turf to Agogo through the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF).



The renowned traditional ruler and lawyer, who is a stalwart of the NDC and who served in various ministerial and other high profile positions, conveyed this "special message" to President Akufo-Addo through the Chief Executive Officer of the ZoDF, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai.



He also requested Dr. Abdulai to inform President Akufo-Addo that he had received the message.



“President Akufo-Addo knows that I am NDC but he has given me an astro turf. Let him know that the parcel (astro turf) he has delivered through you, I have received it and am grateful,” he said.



The Omanhene indicated that when he received information on the construction of the sports facility, he initially did not believe it and thought it was one of the numerous unfulfilled promises made by politicians. He also thought it was the proverbial Kwaku Ananse story.



He, however, monitored the commencement and the progress of the project and was “stunned” to realize that indeed the astro turf was not mere empty rhetoric.



The Omanhene visited the astro turf recently to watch one of the matches of the Agogo X’mas gala with about 40 teams playing in the gala.



The ZoDF has completed the construction of a community sports and recreational centre (astro turf) at Agogo Zongo and provided immense opportunity for the teeming youth of Agogo Zongo and its environs to harness their potential.



Other projects executed by ZoDF in Agogo include school blocks, street lights and a 1.5 kilometre road.



Nana Akuoku Sarpong served as Minister for Health, Minister for Internal Affairs and Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs under the PNDC/NDC administration.