Akufo-Addo is the most caring political leader in Ghana’s history - Simon Osei Mensah

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah says President Akufo-Addo is the most caring political leader in the history of Ghana.



According to him, doting measures by President Akufo-Addo to protect the citizenry from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic clearly show how his government cares about Ghanaians.



Addressing journalists during a press conference in Kumasi on Thursday, November 4, 2022, Hon Simon Osei Mensah explained that the government's decision to give out free electricity and free water and pay workers who were not working, among others would go down in the history books as one of the most charitable presidents.



"Have you ever wondered why President Akufo-Addo has gained admiration from across the African continent and beyond? If you ask me, I will tell you it is due to how he handled the pandemic with utmost human face leading to one of the lowest mortality rates Covid-19 recorded in any country after the Covid-19 outbreak ".



Appreciation to the President



Hon Simon Osei Mensah eulogized President Akufo-Addo over his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



The tour, he believes, was a huge blessing to the good people of the Ashanti Region as it saw the commissioning and sod cutting of major landmark projects in the region.



Hon Simon Osei Mensah explained that President Akufo-Addo's visit had dismissed claims that the NPP government has neglected the region in its developmental agenda.



He added that some projects inspected by the president, such as the Maternity Block at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project, Boankra Inland Port project, among others, are a clear testimony that the Ashanti Region has also benefited from the current NPP government.