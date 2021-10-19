'Akufo-Addo is the Moses of Ghana’s history' - Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Akufo-Addo has been lauded for his developmental efforts



• Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III said he has been ordained to lead Ghana



• The president is currently on a two-day tour of the central region



Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III, Paramount Chief of Twifo Hemang Traditional Area has compared the efforts of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s works in Ghana’s history to that of the biblical version of Moses.



According to him, the Almighty God has ordained Nana Akufo-Addo to lead Ghana onto the path of self-reliance and economic freedom.



“We will remain ever grateful to you, our President; and to God for the rare gift of visionary leadership in governance and administration that he has given you to serve this nation. It is without a doubt that God has indeed ordained you to lead Ghana onto a path of self-reliance and economic freedom. You are the Moses of our time.”



“Even in the absence of the luxury of time to state the life-changing interventions the President has instituted to the benefit of Ghanaians, I cannot be silent about the huge school projects that are dotted all around our communities; many of which are completed, whilst others are at varying stages of completion.”



Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III said this when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, as part of his two-day working visit to the Central region.



He further praised the president for embarking on such a quest to visit communities and acquaint himself with the people and ongoing developments.



“Irrespective of the remote nature of our communities and its nearly impassable roads, you are still able to touch base with us and offer solutions to our concerns,” the Chief pointed.