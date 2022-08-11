Akufo-Addo is still fixated and paranoid Kufuor did not rob 2008 election for him – Martin Amidu claims

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo got angry at former President John Agyekum Kufuor for not rigging the 2008 presidential elections for him.



Amidu said that failing to win the 2008 presidential election made the current president develop some obsession with political power.



In a statement, the former special prosecutor said that the recent actions of Akufo-Addo suggest that he still has that anger and will do anything to rig the election for his chosen candidate.



“The events and circumstances of the 2008 Presidential Elections instead of enhancing Ghana’s democratic credentials created in the loser of that election, Nana Akufo-Addo, a fixation and paranoia that former President John Agyekum Kufuor could have rigged the elections for him but failed or refused to do so out of personal spite.



“Nana Akufo-Addo appears to have carried the post-traumatic stress disorder generated by losing the results of the 2008 elections and determined that never under his watch as a President of Ghana will he supervise the smooth changing of government from one political party to another in Ghana. No matter what happens, his political party must win the existing election under his watch.



“Those with eyes, minds, and ears to see, think, and listen discerned Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game since 2017 to ensure that he left the Presidency on January 7, 2025, handing over power to his own political party, no matter what happens. His actions and pronouncements upon becoming president with our support vindicates the perception of his fixation and paranoia of supervising the winning of the 2024 elections by his chosen presidential candidate and successor at whatever cost to the preservation and defence of the 1992 Constitution,” he said.



Martin Amidu added that former President Kufour had alluded to the pressure he faced by elements in the New Patriotic Party that supported Akufo-Addo to possibly change the outcome of the 2008 elections.



Read the full statement issued by Martian Amidu below:







Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/BOG