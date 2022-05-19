Akufo-Addo is steering the affairs of Ghana very well - Dormaahene applauds

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Dormaahene hails Free SHS, 1D1F



Dormaahene task Akufo-Addo to provide infrastructure for UENR,Sunyani Technical University



Akufo-Addo promises to do more for Bono region



Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees on the administration of the country since assuming office in 2017.



Leading a delegation of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to a meeting with the President at the Jubilee House on May 18, the outspoken chief who has been critical of the NPP government thanked the first gentleman of the land for properly steering the affairs of the country despite global headwinds.



He pointed to some government flagship programs including the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy and the One District One Factory, stressing that the particular policies were benefiting the entire nation.



“When you watch all around the globe today, you will realise that times are hard and things are difficult, but you and members of your government are steering the affairs of the nation very well and we are all doing our part and we thank you for that.



“If we are here today, we want to thank you for the introduction of the Free SHS policy because lots of the nation’s children are benefitting from it,” the Daily Guide newspaper quoted him as saying.



The Dormaahene added that; “there are a lot you are doing but if I say I will talk about all that, then I may lose focus of the issue I brought here. But we know you are still doing them so we thank you and members of your administration.



“Apart from that (Free SHS) is the One District, One Factory policy which has been of immense benefit to the entire nation”, he said.



Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II also thanked the president for the construction of the Sunyani airport.



On challenges confronting his region, the chief lamented the slow pace of road construction in the Bono region while urging the President to ensure it was expedited.



The Dormaahene also pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to upgrade the Sunyani Regional Hospital to the status of a teaching hospital.



He asked the president to provide the needed infrastructure for the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and Sunyani Technical University.



On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs for their visit promising to tackle their concerns and to even do more.





