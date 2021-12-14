Akufo-Addo is protecting only his family purse – Edudzi Tamakloe

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe says the only purse Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is protecting is his family purse and not the country's purse.



According to him, the president who promised not to run a family and friends government has placed his family members at strategic positions where they can syphon the country's resources to their benefit.



He said these individuals are raking great wealth as a result; therefore, the president has no moral right to claim that he is protecting the public purse.



Edudzi Tamakloe was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM when he made this known.



He said, "Kwame, Ken Ofori Atta's appetite for borrowing has skyrocketed because that is where he makes all his money. His bank, the Data Bank, where he is a beneficial owner, gets a percentage for every money the country borrows. So Ken Ofori Atta is always looking at borrowing for his personal gains and for his company".



Edudzi Tamakloe continued, "another Minister, Charles Adu Boahen, has a company called Black Star and what they do is they provide advisory services to his Ministry and take a commission. With all these happenings, this is a president saying that he's protecting the public purse.



"He is protecting his family purse. He has placed his family members in strategic positions to make money for himself. Kwame, Ghanaians can see, but they are quiet and looking at what is going on under this government".



He cited the example of COVID-19 tests run at the Kotoka International Airport by a private company he alleges to be for a friend of the president who had no capacity but was given the contract.



"He has no regard or respect for the intelligence of the Ghanaian people. The corruption under your watch, the way your appointees are stealing the state's resources, you have the courage to face us and tell us you are protecting the public purse," he said.



It could be remembered that the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on January 7, 2017, promised the people of Ghana to protect the public purse and fight corruption.



The president established the Office of the Special Prosecutor as part of efforts to fight corruption and appointed Martin Amidu, who will later resign and describe the president as the mother serpent of corruption.