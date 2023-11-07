Akufo-Addo is out of ideas; his only purpose now is to make his ‘anointed successor president’ – Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the failure of his (Akufo-Addo’s) government to address the current hardship in the country.



Speaking at an engagement between his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Trade Union Congress of Ghana, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mahama indicated that Akufo-Addo has now neglected his job of running the country and bettering the lives of Ghana.



He added that the president has announced to Ghanaians that his sole purpose now is making his “anointed successor" the next president of the country.



“We have a president who has run out of ideas on how to solve the economic challenges we find ourselves in.



“And by his recent declaration, his focus and last energies are going to be expended on installing his anointed successor as the next president," he said.



Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, lamented about the fact that things are so bad that many Ghanaians can not afford three square meals a day.



What Akufo-Addo said:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while addressing NPP supporters at the unveiling of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, pledged to use all his strength to ensure the victory of his vice president in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He called on Ghanaians not to allow the leadership of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to power for a second term.



He stated, "You have shown that today, Ghana's democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, Afriyie Akoto, and others.



“The second message, a very simple one, congratulations to the flagbearer, Mr. Vice President flagbearer. Today I’m passing on the flagbearer of our party to a new leader, I want to thank everyone here for the honour done me to serve my party and to serve the people of this great country.”



He added "I have done my best, but I still have one more task to do, and that is, with all my strength, with all my energy, to help the new flagbearer, to help Mahamudu Bawumia win the election of 2024.



"Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC, especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama," he charged.



