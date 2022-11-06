Akufo-Addo is not sovereign, the people of Ghana are – Bawumia’s aide ‘schooled’

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Dr. Kabiru Mahama, a Technical Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, was this week schooled by Twitter users after he mounted a justification as to why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo carries a presidential chair to all functions he attends in Ghana.



Mahama insisted while speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, stated that the fixation by National Democratic Congress officials on the chair is for mere propaganda purposes.



“This propaganda about this presidential chair ought to stop, because we know that the president goes with his handlers and presidential staffers. If a president for national security reasons…



But his use of sovereign to describe the person of President Akufo-Addo did not sit down with most tweeps who drew his attention to the fact that it was the people of Ghana who were sovereign.



“I even say that a president ought to be the number one, he is the sovereign. The president is the sovereign,” Mahama stated in his submission on November 1, 2022.



Such mindsets. The president is not a sovereign. The sovereignty of Ghana rests with the people. If the people who placed him there are now his foes then it means he has overstayed his welcome. We have had presidents before him, at no point did they carry chairs around. https://t.co/2bbWDkLjUd — Juliana Abane, PhD (@JulianaAbane) November 2, 2022

Maybe Mr. Kabiru should go back and read this again. https://t.co/SQmHaZ2908 pic.twitter.com/KcOnbhqhuW — Efo Senanu???????????? (@Senanu_f) November 2, 2022

Calling the president sovereign is a grave insult to the people. The constitution says sovereignty resides in the people. Not president. Not parliament. Not Judiciary. This is a serious matter. And calling this blatant disrespect "clears the air" is even more problematic. https://t.co/gmG9U9ScN6 — novisi dzitrie (@novisid) November 2, 2022

“Sovereign resides in the people…” - 1992 constitution.

S3 “the President is the sovereign” https://t.co/N0TcNUMUx2 — Adwoa (@Adwoa_Brempong) November 1, 2022

Another npp PhD throwing wisdom to the dogs.Sometimes you wonder whether they wrote term papers and final thesis and all.What kind of a hogwash defense is this comparn ???? & ????. And he's talking about 'sovereignty' of who, a failed 'kingsident'. You people make academia look vile. https://t.co/2T69eGN6AM — Komla KOPITE (@qhomlah) November 2, 2022

What is this??? The argument here is really terrible. Sovereign resides in the President??Eiii???????????? https://t.co/V51WI0hLhN — Agbo Erasmus Elorm (@ErasmusAgbo) November 1, 2022

Someone says sovereignty resides in the President, and you think we shouldn’t investigate how he got his Ph.d? Okay go on ???? https://t.co/Qq026q8N1D — Maxwell Addae-Kusi (@MaxwellAddae_) November 2, 2022

When asked by host Randy Abbey if he was “justifying taking a special chair to a radio studio,” Dr. Mahama responded:“I am justifying the fact that what the president eats, what the president wears, what the president sits on must be checked made against the National Security standards.Asked why the same standards are not applied when Akufo-Addo travels outside the country, he responded: “Let me tell you why it may not be applicable outside Ghana, one; systems elsewhere are different.”He cited the example of the American president, Joe Biden, when he went for Queen’s funeral, with his own fleet. “That’s the American system,” Dr. Mahama stressed adding that the US being in economic difficulties would not mean they lower their security standards.On the issue of the chair having a dedicated V8, as advanced by co-panelist Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Bawumia’s aide said it was untrue to the extent that the chair could be carried in a vehicle with other members of the presidential entourage.“To suggest that this chair is having its own car and is being fueled, when it can easily be placed in the boot of a car and go anywhere they want, you try to make a lot of noise about it,” he added.SARA