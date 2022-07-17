Akufo-Addo is not quick to reshuffle – Gabby Otchere-Darko

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been explaining why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not been responding to the calls from political watchers to reshuffle his ministers.



Speaking to Accra-based Citi TV, Otchere-Darko explained that the President is not “quick to reshuffle” his ministers because he "believed in the Presidential system where you let your ministers stay on and stay on."



“On ministerial reshuffle, it’s the prerogative of the president. He is one president who is not quick to reshuffle. But I believe, if, in his wisdom, he sees that there’s a need to reshuffle [I’m sure he will make the right decision],” he added.



Otchere-Darko stressed, “Clearly, between now and 2024, the need will arise. And some may say the need is now. But I think he [Nana Akufo-Addo is a listening president]; he will listen, he will look at what he wants to do, what he’s getting from his ministers, what he’s not getting from them, and make the right decision.”



Some Ghanaians have been mounting pressure on the president to sack some of his ministers and re-assign others but he [the President] is yet to respond to these calls.