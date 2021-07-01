Akufo-Addo is more interested in chasing shadows – Sam George

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

• Sam George says President Akufo-Addo is interested in chasing shadows



• He accused him of failing to deliver justice to victims of electoral violence



• He said, the president did not pay compensations to the victims



Samuel Nartey George, Ningo-Prampram MP, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not acting on systemic reforms recommended by the Short Commission when they investigated the violence that erupted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



He indicated that the President has failed woefully to deliver justice to the victims of electoral violence because he [President Akufo-Addo] has constantly shown that he is more interested in chasing the shadows and ignoring the substance of any issue.



He also accused the President of failing to pay “compensation to victims of State-sponsored terrorism in Ayawaso West Wuogon”.



The MP’s criticisms of the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Force, comes after a letter signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communication at the Presidency, indicated that the President has instructed the Interior Minister to undertake a Public Inquiry into incidents in Ejura, where the Police cum Military Operatives shot into a crowd of unarmed protesters.



President Akufo-Addo gave Ambrose Dery ten days to present to his outfit “a detailed report from the inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action”.



Commenting on the President’s call, Sam George said on his Twitter timeline that President Nana Akufo-Addo is “quick to condemn violence in other countries and commiserate and organise funerals for victims of State brutalities in other jurisdictions but failed to call and commiserate with victims of violence and families of those murdered by men wearing uniforms of the Ghana Army during the December 2020 elections”.



He further stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the President of Ghana who under his watch, unarmed Ghanaians were murdered by the Military.



“You are President of Ghana Sir & your mandate is to Ghanaians. You are the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces & it is under your watch that we see [the] murder of unarmed Ghanaian citizens by your men.



Your legacy is bloodstained and the memory of your leadership will be on of insecurity, fear, intimidation and failure,” Sam George’s tweet concluded.





Dear Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have all seen the way you handled the Justice Emile Short Commission report. You failed woefully to act on the systematic reforms recommended and deliver justice to the victims.



