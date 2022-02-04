Akufo-Addo is keen on averting insecurity in subregion from spilling into Ghana – Gov’t

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Information, Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is keen on averting the risk of the Sahelian insecurity situation spilling into Ghana.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this on Thursday, February 3 following a meeting held by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra.



During the meeting, Mr Akufo-Addo who is also Chairman of ECOWAS told his colleague Heads of State to work hard to deal with the menace of the coup d’états in the sub-region.



Mr Akufo-Addo said the resurgence of coup d’états in the region is a matter of grave concern because it challenges the democratic way of lives chosen.



“Your presence here is a strong indication of your willingness to find a sustainable solution to the resurgence of cancer in our region. Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.



“The resurgence of coup d’états in our region is a matter of grave concern, This revolution challenges the democratic way of lives we have chosen. We need to stand firm to protect democracy and freedom in our region,” he said at a meeting with the Heads of States in Accra today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, over the military takeover in Burkina Faso.



In a tweet after the meeting, Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayierbi said “The President is keen on this to avert the risk of the Sahelian insecurity situation spilling into Ghana while providing the necessary assurances to Ghana’s internal security architecture.”



