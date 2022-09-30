Akufo-Addo is important than anything else, protect him at all cost - Allotey Jacobs scolds NPP

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has charged the leadership and members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to protect the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at all costs.



The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman was alarmed at the embarrassment that the president had to endure at the Global Citizen Festival held in Accra on Saturday, 24th September, 2022.



The President was booed by a section of the crowd gathered at the event while addressing them.



The disgruntled patrons could be heard chanting 'away' to elicit their disapproval of the President's presence during the concert which was televised on national screens and via YouTube to an audience across the globe.



Expressing his resentments over the patrons' conduct, Allotey Jacobs accused the opposition NDC of orchestrating the move.



As a veteran in politics, he strongly believed the NDC stationed some people within the crowd to hoot at the president and also mobilized bloggers to blog it so as to create an impression that Nana Addo is unpopular with the masses.



"You would realize that some bloggers have been organized behind the scene just to take pictures and then make noise about and that is propaganda," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



Allotey also took a swipe at the rank and file of the NPP for failing to avert the incident.



"Your leader is always your leader. You should ensure any path he charts is clear. What he (President) said was full of wisdom and hope . . . They should be conscious of themselves that though it's left with two years for the President to end his tenure, once he is the leader of the party, he needs the protection of every party member. For the party, your leader is more important than anything else," he advised the ruling party.