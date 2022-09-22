Akufo-Addo is fixing the eastern corridor road Mahama failed to fix - Ofoe Teye

Regional News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV, has described the ongoing works on the Eastern Corridor roads under President Akufo-Addo as a correction of failure.



In a write-up commenting on the President’s inspection of the road, Nene Agbadiagba said the project is the current President’s salvaging effort for a mess that former President Mahama and his administration left behind.



“Over this same road, Mahama and the NDC government had gone for a US$ 3 billion Chinese loan. However, they were never able to fix it for eight whole years.



“Akufo-Addo has been in power for just six years and already we are looking at completion in 2023. The difference is clear; what Mahama could not do, Akufo-Addo has come to do,” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu wrote.



His comment follows a recent inspection of the Asikuma-Have stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road which is expected to be completed in September 2023.



This is part of the 58 road projects being constructed in the Volta region, out of which 129 kilometres have been completed.



And the 2023 completion date was assured by the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Mr. Eric Dorsu.



So far, 41 kilometres out of the 53-kilometres of the Have-Hohoe stretch have been completed.



“Already, 22-kilometres of the 30-kilometre Hohoe to Jasikan, and the entire 56-kilometre Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso section, have been completed,” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu pointed out.



More also, work is steadily ongoing on the Nkwanta-Kpassa and the Oti-Damongo sections as well.



The 696km stretch begins from Tema in the Greater Accra Region to Kulungugu in the Upper East Region. It is the shortest route linking the northern part of the country to the south.



Amongst the roads completed in the Volta Region include 21 kilometres of asphaltic overlay of selected roads in Hohoe and Kpandu Municipalities. 15.6 kilometres of bitumen surfacing of Akwettey-Adaklu -Waya Road; 20 kilometres of Bitumen Surfacing of Yorkitikpo-Kpoviadzi-Trepe Road; and the upgrading of 9.7-kilometre Liati Agbonyira -Fodome Ahor Feeder Road.



The 175-metre bridge on the Agbenoxoe-Dafor Feeder Road, which links communities between Kpando, Dafor to Nkonya, has been completed.

The Dualisation of Ho Main Road (10km) between Sokode Gbogame and Civic Centre, the first major dual carriageway in the Volta Regional Capital, is 85% and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.



Work on the 39.3km Asikuma Junction – Kpeve section of the Eastern Corridor Road is 26% complete and planned to be completed by December 2023.



It is expected to be completed ahead of schedule. The contractor has also been instructed to work on the 6km gap between Kpeve and Have.



The government is also working towards the commencement of works on the Volivo Bridge and approach roads. Work is expected to commence by the first quarter of 2023.



Tendering processes are also ongoing for the 39.2km Dufor-Adidome-Asikuma Junction and the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction – Aveyime Roads, which will serve as approach roads to the Volivo Bridge.



The project is to be funded by the African Development Bank, with work expected to commence by January 2023.



Nene Agbadiagba said, “the NDC have said Mahama is the king of infrastructure but the truth is that Akufo-Addo is beating him in that game.”



He urged Ghanaians to continue to support the president and be expectant of more development from Akufo-Addo.



“More importantly, Ghanaians must learn to separate propaganda from truth. Mahama is not the infrastructure king, it is Akufo-Addo rather.”