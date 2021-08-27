Akufo-Addo is fixing Ghana but some are busily stealing rail tracks– Gabby

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

A leading member of the governing new Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, has expressed shock at the news of the stolen 50 kilometres of railway tracks in the Ashanti and Eastern regions.



The stolen tracks are estimated to cost two hundred and fifty million dollars ($250 million).



Commenting on this in a tweet, Mr. Asare Otchere Darko said “The challenges of fixing Ghana are all right here on this front page. 1. The President is in Europe wooing investors.



“2. The Vice President is encouraging workers’ unions on the economy.



3. The recently opened biggest flyover in Ghana is now a chip bar joint.



“4. Efforts at revamping and expanding our railway network, the biggest such attempt since Independence is at the mercy of thieves.”



Deputy Minister for Railway Development, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has disclosed it costs Ghana five million dollars to construct one kilometre of a railway.



The Deputy Minister observed the development is a sad one, especially when the government is putting in a huge investment to bring back an almost collapsed sector.



Speaking to the press, Mr. Asante-Boateng said it costs the country a fortune to construct the railway.



“It’s costing this nation an amount of five million dollars to construct just one kilometre. We know for sure that for the past twenty years we haven’t seen any train running on our rails. If the industry is gone down and we’re trying to revamp it, but this is not to say that the old tracks are not good,” he said.



Meanwhile, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the stealing of the railway tracks while 4 have been jailed.



