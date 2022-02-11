Akufo-Addo is fighting anyone fighting corruption - Murtala Mohammed

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

GACL MD, Yaw Kwakwa sacked



GACL, McDan Aviation impasse ranges on



Tuff war ongoing between McDan aviation and cousin to the president, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Tamale Central MP alleges



Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has averred that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite his anti-corruption credentials rather fights persons against the canker.



His comment comes on the back of the recent sacking of the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa.



In an interview with Joy News, the MP raised concerns regarding the communication between the sector minister and his deputy on whether or not Mr. Kwakwa had been sacked since they appeared to be at variance on the issue when news of the dismissal leaked.



He mentioned that the situation that panned out reflected the ‘mess’ Ghana was currently in, adding that, “this president is fighting anybody who is fighting corruption.”



Murtala Mohammed also attributed the dismissal of Mr. Kwakwa to the current impasse between the GACL and McDan aviation over operations of a private jet terminal.



“I think the controversies epitomise the mess we are as a country. You have a minister of state who says the man has not been dismissed, I haven’t signed any dismissal letter. If there was any letter that ought to be signed, the right person to have signed that letter will be the minister because the Ghana Airport Company falls under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Rransport. Yet you have his deputy minister who comes to say he has been dismissed and that his boss was taken out of context. You interviewed him and you know what he said.



“He made categorical and conclusive statement that the man has not been dismissed. he hasn’t dismissed the man yet his deputy comes to say that ‘no, my boss was taken out of context’. This president is fighting anybody who is fighting corruption. The dismissal has to do with the illegality that McDan was engaged in,” Murtala told Joy News parliamentary correspondent Kwesi Parker Wilson.



The Tamale Central lawmaker also alleged that the was more to the GACL and McDan Aviation impasse than meets the eye.



According to him the was a tuff war going between McDan aviation and cousin to the president, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and other government appointees over some operations at the airport



“What informed the statement they [GACL] issued? Didn’t they know he satisfied the requirement? Why must it take them a number of days for them to tell us this cock and bull story? This government and its appointees think that the people of this country are a bunch of idiots. We are not. The president is fighting anybody who is fighting corruption and it is very clear that there is a tuff war between McDan on one hand and Gabby Otchere-Darko and Asante Bediatuo on the other…find out those who are managing the VIP lounge at Terminal 3. So they consider his action as an action that is competing with what they have been engaged in,” he said.