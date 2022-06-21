Akufo-Addo is embarrassed about revelations on National Cathedral project – Ablakwa suggests

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

I’m not surprised Akufo-Addo is quiet about National Cathedral project – Ablakwa



It’s a shame a project being done in the name of the Lord has been subjected to deception - MP



Nat’l Cathedral: Sir Adjaye was paid additional money for Bible Museum, Biblical Gardens – MP alleges



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is embarrassed about the current brouhaha surrounding the National Cathedral project.



According to him, revelations of alleged infractions in the ongoing Cathedral project are causing a lot of shame for the government. He believes this is why the president has not yet said a word about the issue, 3news.com reports.



“I am not surprised that he is quiet because he has been embarrassed, it is a shame,” the MP (Member of Parliament) is quoted to have said on TV3’s New Day programme.



Also, Ablakwa bemoaned what he describes as the dishonesty and disregard for the laws of the country by the handlers of the National Cathedral project.



“We are unravelling a lot of mysteries. It's a shame that a project [National Cathedral] that is done in the name of the Holy Lord has been marred in all this deception and blatant disregard of our laws,” he added.



The MP has been championing suggestions of alleged infractions and acts of corruption on the back of the ongoing National Cathedral project.



In his latest, Ablakwa alleged that the architect for the National Cathedral was paid an additional amount of money for the design he worked on for the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens as part of the project.



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sir John Adjaye was given 12.5% for the architecture of the National Cathedral and an additional amount which he failed to mention.



In a tweet shared on June 20, 2022, Ablakwa added that the extra amount of money given to Sir Adjaye was part of the US$25million seed money released by the government.



He also previously stated that the government has used over GH₵ 200 million for the National Cathedral Project without the approval of Parliament.



