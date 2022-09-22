Akufo-Addo is cursed - NDC Deputy General Secretary alleges

Politics of Thursday, 22 September 2022

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, has alleged that the lies President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told against former President John Dramani Mahama have brought a curse upon him.



Speaking in an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Barbara Asamoah, suggested that the current difficulties in the country are because of the curse on the president.



She added that because of the curse on the president, he continues to disgrace himself and the country with his actions.



“Nana Addo is now reaping the benefits of the lies and deception he spread to become president. If he should have told Ghanaians that Mahama did his part but when he comes, he will do the following things that he thinks will improve the livelihood of Ghanaians it would have been okay.



“So, the curse from the lies he spread about Mahama is what is haunting him and the country now. Apart from the collapse of his government, he, himself, is being affected by the curse. He is the most disgraced president in Ghana. Even children mock him," she said in Twi.



She added that the president has become so disgraced that he could not form sentences of his own when he went to sign the book of condolences for the late Queen Elizabeth II.



“The president continues to disgrace the country. Have you ever seen a president copiously copying a tribute from another book before,” she added.



