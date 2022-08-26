Akufo-Addo is bereft of ideas – NDC Communicator

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The inability of the Akufo-Addo government appointees to think through the tall list of challenges confronting the country clearly shows they lack nation-building ideas, says Kwadwo Danquah, a communication team member of the opposition NDC.



His comment follows the government’s inability to pay NABCO trainees and employ bonded trained nurses in the country.



Speaking on Asempa Yetia on Power 97.9 FM Wednesday night, he doubted the government had the financial muscle to pay them their monthly stipends as the economy is crumbling.



“The issue about SHS graduates to work in CHP compounds is that the government cannot can’t pay them. For the past 3 years, the government has not been able to employ them. Those that were employed have been working for some time now haven’t been paid so how does the government pay them,” Kojo Danquah said.



This comes after the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) said it will pay SHS graduates who will get the opportunity to be recruited under the module GH¢400 per month.



Despite a protest from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to employ qualified nurses to the CHP compounds, YEA says it is well-equipped to pay the 5,000 senior high school graduates who will be posted to the health facilities to work.



These SHS graduates will at the end of this month be employed to assist with basic health care delivery at CHPS compounds in rural communities.



The Head of Corporate Affairs of the YEA, Emmanuel Kwasi Afriyie, has argued that all the agency’s programmes under this administration have been sustained and this will be no exception.



“We are fully prepared to sustain the programme,” he assured.