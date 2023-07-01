Akufo-Addo is a ‘waste’ president – NDC’s Kwaku Boahen

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kweku Boahen, the former Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a "waste president."



According to him, the president has been consistently deceiving ordinary Ghanaians with false statements in his public utterances including misinforming the nation about power stability.



Speaking in a panel discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma on June 29, 2023, Kweku Boahen voiced his concerns, stating, "Does he even know what is happening in the country? He doesn't read. For him, every day he is asleep, every program that he attends, he sleeps."



The former NDC official further alleged that President Akufo-Addo had made false claims about the availability of electricity, asserting, "He claimed that there is light, but ask anybody within Accra that for about two months, have they been able to get a meter in their house?"



According to Boahen, President Akufo-Addo, who should serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, instead delivers empty promises to the Ghanaian people. "The president that we look up to, to give us hope and aspirations, is telling us trash, and you want us to entertain him. Akufo-Addo is a waste president," he added.





"Akufo-Addo is a liar and waste president" - Kwaku Boahen#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/dbBjj77fKf — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 29, 2023

