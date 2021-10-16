Akufo-Addo is a native of Akuapem not Kyebi – Benkum Kyeame claims

General News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Benkum Kyeame of the Benkum Division of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Nana Mosi Boateng II, has said that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo hails from Akuapem-Akropong, contrary to public opinion that he is from Kyebi.



According to him, since the late Edward Akufo-Addo, father of the latter hails from Akropong, it automatically makes him a native of the place.



Nana Boateng thus noted that, it is rather Adeline Sylvia Eugenia Ama Yeboakua Akufo-Addo, mother of the president who comes from Akyem Kyebi.



The Okyeame revealed these to the Anopa Bofo morning show team during this year’s Odwira festival celebration at Akuapem-Akropong in the Eastern Region.



Speaking to host Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Nana Boateng who also forms part of the eleven kingmakers of the Asona royal family of the Akuapem stool said the fact that the mother of President Akufo-Addo hails from Akyem Kyebi doesn’t mean his son is from there.



“It is the mother who comes from Kyebi but the father [Edward Akufo-Addo] who’s our own truly hails from Akropong here, so it makes him a native of this place and not any other place” he explained.



