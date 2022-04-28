Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds delegate conference in 250 constituency branches



NPP General Secretary calls for peace during Constituency executive elections



Abide by the tenets of the party, John Boadu tells delegates



A last-minute intervention by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has caused the New Patriotic Party to suspend its constituency executives’ elections in the Yendi Constituency.



The ruling party’s annual delegate conference which will elect executives at the constituency level commences today, Thursday, April 28, 2022 across the country.



GhanaWeb’s sources indicate that the Yendi Constituency will not conduct its elections as initially scheduled.



This development is on the back of some misunderstanding over the compilation of a delegate’s album to be used for the conduct of the elections.



Some 123 aggrieved polling station executives whose names were removed from the polling station register are agitating. The suspension of elections in the constituency adds to the already existing number of 25 constituencies that are on hold due to petitions and court cases brought by some aggrieved members of the party.



Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that the elections have been halted in the constituency to resolve the issues internally.



The General Secretary of the party, John Boadu urged members to comport themselves to ensure the elections are held peacefully.



“We must see ourselves as the most organized and active political party in the country to demonstrate our seriousness towards the 2024 elections.



“All members should comport themselves and abide by the tenets of the party to ensure that the elections are held in peace and tranquility,” John Boadu urged.



The positions to be contested include Constituency Chairperson, First Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Second Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Constituency Secretary, Constituency Assistant Secretary, and Constituency Treasurer.



The rest are Constituency Organiser, Constituency Women Organiser, Constituency Youth Organiser, and Constituency NASARA Coordinator.



The elections will be would be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).



