Akufo-Addo interacts with US Vice President

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday September 23 had a conversation with United States Vice President Kamala Harris at the US seat of Government, the White House.



Mr Akufo-Addo visited the US for the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.



He earlier had investment discussions with the Mayor of Houston in the United States of America on Saturday September 18.



He also met members of the Business Community in Houston.



During these engagements, the president said he indicated that Ghana will continue to create and maintain the conducive investment environment that not only guarantees the safety of investments, but good returns as well.



“On Saturday, 18th September 2021, I held separate meetings with the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner; and later with members of the Business Community in Houston.



“I indicated at the meetings that we, in Ghana, will continue to create and maintain the conducive investment environment that not only guarantees the safety of investments, but good returns as well.



“We will continue to protect legitimate investments, and preserve the atmosphere of peace, stability and security that has been an important contributor to the increasing presence of investors in Ghana.”



