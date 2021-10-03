'Akufo-Addo intentionally doesn't see poor roads when in Kumasi' – Onasis Kobby

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Onasis Kobby rues the underdevelopment in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, unlike other places that have seen massive development, the Ashanti Region’s continues to suffer gravely as a result of neglect by the government.



He made this while reacting to the recent floods recorded in the region; something which is seen as unusual.



Onassis Kobby complained bitterly about the state of roads in the Ashanti Region saying that, “Kwame when you come to Kumasi, potholes have taken over our roads. People have to always service their cars and fix their tyres just because of the poor nature of the roads. Every minute you move on the road, you fall into a pothole and that is bad. It is shocking that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo always comes to this region but cannot see how deteriorated the region is. Maybe he closes his eyes anytime he comes here or because his car is bigger he does not feel our plight is of essence,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.



He complained bitterly at the siting of buildings in the Ashanti Region blaming that for the recent floods.



“We the siting of building projects in Kumasi currently, if what happens in America happens in Kumasi right now we will all be swallowed by water. It is that bad and something urgent needs to be done. Kumasi never floods until recently and it shows how bad the state of the region is and something needs to be done about it," he noted.



