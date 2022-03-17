Akufo-Addo instructed me to stop construction on Bulgarian mission land – Deputy foreign minister

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ampratwum says govt has no hand in construction on land of the Bulgarian mission



President told me the name of the trespasser – Dep minister



Govt appointee trespassing on Bulgarian mission land – Ablakwa



Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has refuted claims that the government has a hand in the construction works on-ongoing on a land of the Bulgarian mission.



Speaking to the media at the Foreign Ministry, Ampratwum-Sarpong indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had even earlier instructed him to stop the construction on the land of the mission.



“I got involved in this particular Bulgarian mission land business on the express instruction of the President. It came to his (the president's) attention when the Bulgarian Ambassador came to present his letters. The Ambassador raised it and the president asked me (about it) and then after that, the president called me and gave me instructions to go and sought it out.



“It was at that point that the president mentioned the name of the trespasser to me, that is how I got to know who the trespasser is and he said to me go and sought it… since then we have been on it… trying to get this issue resolved amicably. We have at two or three stages even gone to the police to see if they can come in and throw out this developer but it has not been so successful,” he added.



The deputy minister added that “so we have not been sleeping, we have been on the ball and we are doing whatever we can. Today at about 12:30pm I went to the site with the deputy minister for lands. Yesterday, the Land Commission were there and they put a stop-work notice on the walls.



“Today when we got there the workers were still on site, the stop work notice has been ripped off and we had to force our way into the grounds. We spoke to the supervisor and called the developer a number of times but he did not pick … we told the workers that they had to leave the site and told them that under the new Land Commission law they can be arrested.”



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that an appointee of the president, Dr Yaw Adu-Amankwah, is the developer.



According to him, Adu-Amankwah is using his connections within government to brazenly, in a "lawless, provocative and mafia-style", trespass on the Bulgarian Embassy property.