Akufo-Addo inspects €4m Atibie Hospital project, $77m Mpraeso-Onyimso road

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, inspected ongoing work on the retooling and re-equipping of the Kwahu-Atibie Hospital, and also on work on the $$77 million 47-kilometre Mpraeso-Hweehwee-Oyimso.



At the commencement of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo visited the Atibie Hospital, which is part of a €40 million contract award to Messrs Contracta Construzion Italia S.R.L. for the retooling and equipping of four selected health facilities in the Eastern Region.



This project, which officially commenced in October 2019, involves work on the KOM Presbyterian Clinic at Aburi, Atibie Hospital in Kwahu, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, and the Kibi Government Hospital.



With the project nearly 70% complete, it is expected to be completed on 24th November 2021.



The scope of work being undertaken by the contractors includes works on the OPD, OBS & Gynae Ward, Maternity, Laboratory Unit, Administration, Conference Room, Pharmacy Unit, Theatre Suites and Labour Ward, Surgical Ward, NICU, CSSD, Children Ward, Kitchen, Laundry, Water Supply, Medical Gas System, and A&E Expansion and Imaging Centre.



At Mpraeso, the President inspected work on the reconstruction of the Mpraeso-Hweehwee-Oyimso Road (47.0km), whose contract was awarded on 21st December 2020 and is expected to be completed on 17th July 2023.



The road is located in the Kwahu East and Kwahu South Districts in the Eastern Region, with residents in communities such as Mpraeso, Nkwatia, Abetifi, Abene, Hweehwee, Kwaku Safo, Yaw Tenkorang, Oboyan No. 1, Oboyan No. 2, Abotrensa, Dwerebease and Onyimso set to be beneficiaries of the project.



It is expected that, when completed, it will bring relief to both motorists and pedestrians, reduce vehicle operating cost, reduce travelling time, facilitate the movement of goods and services, as well as serve as an alternative link to the Ashanti region through Oyimso to Asante Akyem Agogo.