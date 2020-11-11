General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo influenced judgement against me – Presidential aspirant

Leader and founder of United Front Party (UFP) Nana Agyenim Boateng, popularly known as Gyataba, has challenged the judgment on his application for an interlocutory injunction against the Electoral Commission (EC) over his disqualification from the 2020 presidential elections.



He is convinced that the judge was compelled by the presidency to throw out his prohibitory injunction, restraining the EC from conducting the 2020 presidential election without him as a candidate.



In an interview on Yen Sempa on Onua FM on Tuesday, November 10, Agyenim Boateng said justice was failed.



He has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of orchestrating his disqualification and interfering in the judgment to ensure that his presidential ambition is shuttered.



He revealed that the judgment was written for the Accra High Court judge, Mrs. Justice Ruby Aryeetey, who presided over the case.



Gyataba told the host, Nana Okyere Awurukuo, that the judgment was written for the judge to suppress the rule of law against his presidential bid.



“The judgment was written for the judge to read and, you know what, I will say worse of this anytime,” he fumed.



Despite persuasions from the host for his to retract the statement, Gyataba insisted that he stands by his statement and he is ready to face the consequences of it.



“If you don’t know anything about it, I have said it, if they like they should call me, enough is enough to have our right.”



Agyenim Boateng, however, said that the judiciary service wishes to have its independence but that is not possible under President Akufo-Addo.



He said Ghanaians are not safe under President Akufo-Addo and it’s a must that the electorate reject him in the December 7 polls.



Gyataba was one of five presidential aspirants disqualified from contesting the December 7 elections.





