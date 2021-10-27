Akufo-Addo inaugurates 10-Member Police Board led by Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Ghana Police Service to provide accountability, responsiveness, trustworthiness and accommodate the concerns of the public.



He has therefore urged the Police to execute its mandate for the benefit of all Ghanaians. President Akufo-Addo said this when he swore into office a 10-Member Governing Council of the Ghana Police Service.



The Council chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been charged to develop a Police Service that is disciplined, professional and delivers its duties with integrity.



Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia said the Council will work to leverage the image of the Council into an excellent one.