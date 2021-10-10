Akufo-Addo in Serbia for 60th anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left the country to Serbia to attend the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).
The Ministry of Information made the announcement while stating that the president left the country on October 10.
"The President of the Republic, @NAkufoAddo, left Ghana on Sunday, 10th October 2021, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 60th anniversary ceremony of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is being held in Belgrade, Serbia," the tweet said.
The NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.
The President of the Republic, @NAkufoAddo, left Ghana on Sunday, 10th October 2021, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 60th anniversary ceremony of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is being held in Belgrade, Serbia.— Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) October 10, 2021