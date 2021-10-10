Akufo-Addo in Serbia for 60th anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left the country to Serbia to attend the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).



The Ministry of Information made the announcement while stating that the president left the country on October 10.



"The President of the Republic, @NAkufoAddo, left Ghana on Sunday, 10th October 2021, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 60th anniversary ceremony of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is being held in Belgrade, Serbia," the tweet said.



The NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.



