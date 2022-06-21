Akufo-Addo in Brussels for European Development Forum

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium, as well as the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations in Kigali, Rwanda.



President Akufo-Addo is one of eleven leaders speaking at the opening ceremony of the European Development Days Forum. Organised by the European Commission, the forum brings key actors together to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.



For its 15th edition, the EDD will focus on “Global Gateway: building sustainable partnerships for a connected world.” Global Gateway is the new European Strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport and strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.



President Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, 22nd June, travel to Kigali to attend the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Commonwealth leaders are traveling to Rwanda to reaffirm their common values and agree actions and policies to improve the lives of all their citizens.



The President is also expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an mRNA vaccine factory in Kigali. BioNTech is setting up modular “turnkey” mRNA vaccine facilities to produce the vaccine in Rwanda and Senegal – with a fill-and-finish collaboration in Ghana as well.



He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials from the presidency and foreign ministry.



President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Saturday, 25th June, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead.