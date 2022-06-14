Akufo-Addo imposed candidates on constituency – Oduro Takyi

Politics of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

The 2020 Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Sunyani West Constituency, Benard Oduro Takyi, believes the contested 2020 election would be remembered as the year in which the ruling New Patriotic Party executives imposed leaders on the party’s people.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, he stated that the 2020 election was the first time in history that the NPP party extended its campaign to the Sunyani West Constituency.



According to the defected NPP member, this was an attempt to foist a Member of Parliament on the people of Sunyani West.



Referencing his brief moments in the opposition National Democratic Congress, he said, “I stood for Sunyani West and I lost. I admit I lost because I’m a humble loser as in elections there are only two outcomes. A loser and a winner. I don’t have time to waste in court over election results. The odds weren’t against me and NDC Executives and members need to be proud.



"In the history of Sunyani West, the NPP has never campaigned there but 2020 was the only year that NPP went into an election and brought their campaign to the constituency. Nana Addo came there two times, Bawumia came there once as did his wife while the First Lady also passed through once and the Chief of Staff. They brought 40 ministers for the last rally.



“This was all because the NPP members in the region said they don’t need the incumbent MP but the insensitive Akufo Addo insisted that he wanted him. So it was the grassroots against hegemony. The process by which the competing member was disqualified didn’t make sense,” he added.



The West African Regional Coordinator for Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs, recounting how he was also disqualified during his time with the party disclosed that he was unfairly treated because of his disability.



“I’ve served the NPP for 14 years and financially, operational wise, every way and means I’ve contributed enough quota to the party. I haven’t offended the law and I have no criminal record so I decided to contest and serve. The reason I was disqualified which still hurts me to the core is because they said I am a person with a disability", he said.