Akufo-Addo ignored me – NPP’s Addai Nimoh expresses disappointment

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Francis Addai Nimoh says he was hopeful of securing an appointment in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"Yes, it is a privilege which is very honouring to have - the opportunity to serve your nation. It is more of an honour than even the benefits that come with it. Because when you serve the country well, you feel proud wherever you go. So yes, I was also hopeful of serving my government through the New Patriotic Party government led by Akufo-Addo,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen.





On how his vision failed to come to pass, Mr. Addai Nimoh who is a trained engineer with a masters in public administration said the president initially held discussions with him about the possibility of serving in his government.



‘I met the president on January 9, 2017, he had asked me to come see him, and it was his first day in office after his inauguration. In our discussions the president suggested if I could supervise the road fund?” he stated.



He added that the Road fund Act had a different governance structure which made such an appointment complex to deal with. He said this was made known to the president in their conversation and the president assured him of further engagements to consider other possible appointments.



“We had that conversation and what came out was that we will look at other avenues where I would fit in the president’s government. I made some follow-ups but I did not hear anything, even though we have met a couple of times,” he disclosed.



Mr. Addai Nimoh said he had the same hopes of being called into the government when the president attained his second term.



He parried reports that he had turned down an opportunity that was offered to him by the president emphasizing that the Road Fund Act had no room for the appointment of a CEO which he pointed out to the president.



Francis Addai Nimoh is a politician who served in Ghana’s Sixth Parliament in the Country’s Fourth Republic representing the people of Mampong Constituency on the ticket of the NPP.



In 2015, he contested and lost a bid to be the NPP’s flagbearer to Nana Akufo-Addo who went on to win his first term presidency in 2016.