Akufo-Addo has used his government to settle scores – NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) alleges that Akufo-Addo only became president to use his position to settle scores with those who opposed his becoming leader of this country.



It further notes that there is evidence abounds of his collapsing and targeting several businesses in different sectors, especially business interest in the Ashanti Region, which over the years became a stumbling block to him becoming President of Ghana.



A Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Foyo Gbande, revealed this on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM while being hosted by Julius Caesar Anadem.



He believes the likes of respected business mogul and NDC member, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is among those affected by Nana Addo's wrath on businesses, especially in the Ashanti Region.



"It's about bread and butter... Nana Addo hasn't worked with bread and butter; he has used his government as a settlement of scores to the extent that the people who helped Nana become president, he has destroyed all their businesses.



"Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is one of them; because there had to be a bank for people to feel comfortable and decide who to vote for to become president a local bank, the president's brother (Ofori-Atta) collapsed it. Dr. Duffuor is an Ashanti ooo; his bank is a property of Ashanti ooo," he revealed.



"I can mention Ashanti businessmen who will not get business because they are not in the kitchen net of Akufo-Addo, and all these are clear examples of the relationship between Nana Addo and Ashantis," he explained.



It is believed within the circles of the NDC that the current NPP government under Akufo-Addo had seen a massive collapse of the local businesses when the party under President Kufuor thought the private sector was the engine of growth.



Some believe the standards set by his predecessor have been thrown to the dogs.