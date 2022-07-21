Akufo-Addo has turned away from God - Rev Owusu Bempah

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

"I have stopped praying for the president but I do pray for every government. I don't want to do anything that i haven't been commissioned to do".



The Leader and Founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministeries International, Prophet Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who disclosed this on Wednesday, added that he believes that the president has other men of God who are equally competent to intercede for him.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, Rev Bempah explained that though he previously made prophecies about who will win the presidential elections, he has decided to be silent this time round and will not openly disclose the person God has chosen to lead the country.



"I will prefer to speak discreetly with the person concerned and direct them as to what ever they will have to do to seek the face of God to enable them win the elections," he added.



According to him, it will not be out of place for him to publicly support any candidate God will reveal to him as the next president of the country.



Rev Bempah surprisingly stated that he does not even think he has still a friend in the president, and has thus desisted from leading other renowned men of God to pray for the president and his team.



"As a man of God i won't act like hiw i use to do previously by coming to pray or direct you as to what you will have to do as a president unless I'm specifically instructed by God.



"Like Saul, Samuel and David in the Holy Bible as instances, Nana Addo has turned away from God. He is no longer the man ruling the country because he has become disobedient like Saul in the Bible," the outspoken man of God stated.



Touching on who will be the country's next president in the 2024 elections, Rev Bempah disclosed that he already knows the identity of that individual but was not going to publicly disclose it.



"When the time comes I will personally go to the person and tell that person to prepare to lead the country as God has anointed him already," he added.



