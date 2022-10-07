Akufo-Addo has ‘the unbridled tongue of a liar’ – NDC National Youth Organizer

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being a liar.



His comments are in connection with an October 5, 2022 meeting at the Lancaster Hotel in Manhyia, where the president met with the National House of Chiefs and selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, MMDCEs.



In one breath, Akufo-Addo called for a non-partisan and depoliticized effort to fight illegal small-scale mining, that is galamsey. Later, he was heard telling the MMDCEs that fighting galamsey will ensure the New Patriotic Party, NPP, retains power come 2024.



These two commentaries have been pointed out by many analysts and commenters on social media as conflicting and one that dents the call for a depoliticized fight against the canker.



In presenting his views on the issue, Opare Addo posted a video of the President talking about the need to fight galamsey to help ‘Break the Eight’ – reference to retaining power after two terms – and captioned it.



“Behold the unbridled tongue of a liar; the double standards of Akufo Addo. It is only the voice and action of the people that Akufo Addo fears.



“Organize, mobilize and send this government to it's rightful place; far from governance of this nation! Young people Arise! #YouthPower,” his caption read.



Galamsey has become topical in recent months with the resurgence of news on its continued negative impact on the environment.



The issue has also been given impetus following the rearrest last month of a notorious galamsey kingpin in the person of Aisha Huang. A Chinese nation who had as at 2018 been repatriated from Ghana after the state discontinued a criminal trial against her for galamsey.





