Akufo-Addo has silenced NDC over free SHS - Tema East NPP Chairman

The Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema East, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, has described as a silencing, the Finance Minister’s vow that the Akufo-Addo government will never suspend the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.



In a write up following the announcement on Thursday, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba IV said the vow puts an end to negative propaganda that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had started.



“They claimed the economy was about to collapse and because of that, President Akufo-Addo wanted to suspend Free SHS. But all that the government had been saying was that the Cabinet had met and taken some far-reaching decisions, it never said that Free SHS was about to be cancelled.



“And now, the NDC propaganda has crash-landed badly because Akufo-Addo has silenced them,” the Tema East NPP Chairman wrote.



He thanked the President for the assurance that “this life-changing program has been ring-fenced against the NDC’s wicked wishes.”



Nene Ofoe-Teye’s take comes after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, addressed Ghanaians as earlier promised by President Akufo-Addo to announce measures that the government has decided to implement to stabilize the economy which has been rocked with difficulties in recent times.



Ofori-Atta’s press conference had followed a crunch Cabinet meeting at Peduase.



Ahead of the announcement by Ken Ofori-Atta, critics of the government had speculated that the government was planning to scrap a number of its programs, including free SHS.



But on Thursday, when Mr. Ofori-Atta met the press, he vowed that, ”President Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to roll back on a major policy like Free SHS. We see education as the best enabler for sustainable economic growth and transformation and will do more to improve on it to serve more and better for our children.”



In fact, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the government had no intention of scrapping any of its flagship programs and that to mitigate the escalating fuel prices, the government has decided to reduce margins in the petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre with effect from April 1.



“The NDC must understand that propaganda can never bring Akufo-Addo and his government down. Ghanaians are aware that there is a wave of global difficulties due to external factors like the Russian, Ukraine war that is not the fault of the government.



But even in the midst of these difficulties, president Akufo-Addo is delivering on quality leadership.” Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, wrote.